The trailer of Fighter, the first Bollywood biggie of 2024 is here. Fans have been super excited for this one for many reasons. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have delivered a Rs 400 crore film in 2019 with WAR. This is the first time Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are pairing up together. And lastly, the trailer of Fighter is at par with foreign films. As expected, the trailer serves a heady dose of action, thrills, emotions and patriotism. The teaser of Fighter impressed with its international level of colour grading and CGI, which makes it perfect for big screen viewing. The trailer of Fighter just increases the wish to see this on 70mm.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



Top Highlights of the Fighter Trailer

The trailer of Fighter has delivered what was promised to fans. We have a high-octane action entertainer with lots of elevated moments. The photography, locations, sound effects and BGM look of top quality. Siddharth Anand has teamed up with Satchith Paulose once again after Pathaan. Even Ankit and Sanchit Balhara are there. They gave the terrific opening score for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Trending Now

Fans gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans are very keen to see them in the film. They sizzled on screens in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch shot on a stunning beach in Europe. Fans also liked them in the number Heer Aasmani. Deepika Padukone left a lovely message for Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. The actress is playing the role of Meenal Chauhan in the movie.