Fighter trailer has been released a few minutes ago and fans are going crazy with the smashing appearance of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as army officers. The trailer is every bit astounding and it will once again make you feel proud about being an Indian. Hrithik excels as an army officer and his nuances in every frame will make you fall in love with his craft. Deepika Padukone owns the frame and this time too she managed to hit the right chord and left us asking for more. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner is a visual treat; massy dialogues will make theatres roar

Watch the smashing trailer of Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Fighter trailer has left the fans stunned and how. The fans are raving about Hrithik and Deepika's presence and call it 'pure goosebumps' and a super hit. Also Read - 12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer; ‘I am deeply inspired'

Check out the fans reactions to the Fighter trailer Also Read - HanuMan box office collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer sees a huge jump; expected to mint massive money before Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Trending Now

This film will be a game-changer for Hrithik. The chameleon is back with another mind-blowing performance. Sid has presented him in a way we've never seen before. The movie will have everything: action, emotions, romance, and most importantly, patriotism.#FighterTrailer pic.twitter.com/SQY4wKQbHk — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 15, 2024

#FighterTrailer of the year ?#HrithikRoshan? proves once again he is the undisputed Greek God of Bollywood ? pic.twitter.com/m3jXjh1i3E — TYAGI-HR (@ReturnTyagi) January 15, 2024

Any film looks deadlier when you choose a villain who can look more fierce & competitive to lead hero#FighterTrailer give us the glimpses of how we responded on PULWAMA ATTACK & showed pak d level of who's actual father

Indian air force got tributed by

Whole team pic.twitter.com/r8pDuTLYaL — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) January 15, 2024

Holy Fuck !

What a Trailer Cut ?

Lord Really Cooked ?‍♂️

Hrithik’s Dialogue Delivery & Screen Presence is Legit Fire ! ??#FighterTrailer #HrithikRoshan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/KsmOSNPrv9 — ℝ ? ? ℍ ? (@Broken__Bad__) January 15, 2024

This will boost the hype and the Buzz to a different level ??

Congratulations to Team Fighter in advance. Can't wait to witness it on the Bigg Screen ?#FighterTrailer pic.twitter.com/Z7Y2Ujx7me — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) January 15, 2024

So excited to see the Shamsher minal love story ?♥️?♥️?♥️?♥️#fightertrailer pic.twitter.com/8VJOkdEmTw — ً (@BAIFLAUR) January 15, 2024

Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2023, and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others in pivotal roles.