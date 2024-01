Fighter is the first big release of Bollywood in 2024. The trailer has got a great response from everyone. While the movie is being compared to Top Gun, people are happy to see a first aerial action film from Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan is looking fabulous as Shamsher Pathania in the movie. He is playing the squadron leader. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is Minal Chauhan. The two stars are looking amazing in the trailer. This is Deepika Padukone's third film with Siddharth Anand. Pathaan in 2023 was the first Rs 1,000 crore hit for Yash Raj Films and set the tone for a fabulous 2023 for Bollywood. Also Read - Fighter: Here's how Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand ensured to make their Air Force based extravaganza as real as it can get

Also Read - Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan has always been a huge admirer of the Indian Army; check out his old post

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



Sid Anand reveals SRK's reaction to the trailer of Fighter

It is obvious that some fans will compare Pathaan to Fighter. The Shah Rukh Khan film got a lot of praise for the high-octane action sequences and BGM. The entry of the superstar was one of the best in 2023. It seems SRK saw the trailer of Fighter and had words of praise for Siddharth Anand. It seems the two met on the day when the trailer was released. SRK has liked the villain's look and stunts in the film. But what impressed him the most was the seamless CGI of Fighter. Also Read - Fighter trailer leaves netizens impressed; call Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer pure goosebumps, SUPERHIT

Fighter off to a decent start at the box office as per advance booking

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi are the main stars of Fighter. It seems it has sold close to 50K tickets so far. Out of which 25K are at the national chains of INOX, PVR and Cinepolis. The movie is also tracking very well overseas especially in the North America market of the US and Canada. Like Pathaan, it is doing well in Germany too.