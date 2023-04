Salman Khan recently appeared that the Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference. The actor talked about a lot of things about the industry under the sun and he held back nothing, minced no words. Rarely, do we see Salman Khan talking so much in the media as he is not the one to do interviews back to back to promote films etc. But in this press conference, Salman shocked everyone with his candid camaraderie. His fans are hailing him for his attitude, swag and his honest answers. Salman Khan also talked about the importance of censorship on the OTT content as it is with films and TV. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan talks about directors making zero content driven films; fans wonder if he's referring to Rohit Shetty [Watch video]

Salman Khan talks about vulgarity and nudity on OTT platforms

Salman Khan is trending online and has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for various statements at the Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference. He was asked about the OTT boom and the emergence of the platforms in times of film and TV and how they all could co-exist. Salman said that earlier there were only films and then came TV and actors got opportunities. He added that the same goes for OTT. However, Salman adds that OTT has seemingly become cooler than television which he doesn't think is the case. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan and his most shocking revelations about awards, young gen and more

Salman then talked about the nudity and vulgarity on OTT platforms. He took the name for adding that he was one of those who started that kind of content on OTT. Salman, however, does not support such content and adds that he has been here since 1989 and didn't do any such thing. Hence, he believes that there should be some kind of censorship for OTT content. Salman says that everyone has phones these days. He asks, "15-16 saal ka bachha dekh le. Aapko achha lagega kya aapki choti si beti dekh le padhne ke bahane mein?" He feels the cleaner content the more the viewership. There would be love-making scenes, kissing scenes, expose and the security guy of your building watching the content. Salman does feel that things have changed a little but still. Also Read - Salman Khan talks on censorship on OTT; says - ‘Vulgarity, nudity, abuse need to stop, we live in India’ [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Salman Khan talking about censoring of content on OTT

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releasing on the 21st of April. He also has Tiger 3 with . As per reports, he has Tiger Vs Pathaan with which might kickstart in January 2023. It will reportedly be directed by .