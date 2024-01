Janhvi Kapoor is one of the sirens of Bollywood. Her charm on-screen has been sending fans into a tizzy. She recently attended the 69th Filmfare Awards that were held in Gandhinagar Gujarat. Janhvi Kapoor has been winning hearts with her sizzling photoshoots on Instagram every day. And now, she has set social media on fire with a post on her scintillating performances on some iconic Bollywood songs.

Janhvi Kapoor boasts about performing on songs of Icons of Bollywood

Just a couple of minutes ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a post of her performances at the Filmfare Awards 2024. The awards were held just a couple of days ago. She shared that she had a blast and felt it was an honour for her to perform on some of the popular tracks of Bollywood icons. Janhvi Kapoor shares not just pictures but also video glimpses of her performances. Janhvi performed on Chadti Jawani Meri Chal Mastani which featured Aruna Irani, Kaanta Laga which was on Asha Parekh, Do Ghoont which had Mumtaz dancing on the track. She also performed on Rekha's song Pardesiya. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs dazzle on the red carpet [View Pics]

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya also reacted to the post. He dropped the heart-eye emoticon in the comments section. Shikhar is quick to respond to Janhvi's posts, isn't he?

Watch the video from the Filmfare night here:

Janhvi Kapoor work front

Janhvi Kapoor has a number of films lined up for release. She was last seen in Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan. The movie was directly released on OTT. She had a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the song, Such a Heartthrob. Talking about her future films, she has joined hands with Jr NTR for Devara. She has Ulajh which has Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang and more celebs in key roles. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The actress is collaborating with Rajkummar after Roohi. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

