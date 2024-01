The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism is all set to take place on January 28, today. The prestigious award show is hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The award show will be a star-studded affair with sizzling hot performances by popular Bollywood celebrities. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan goes 23 hours without sleep for THIS reason

The handsome hunk of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his dance practice for his performance. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram story with the background song ‘Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik captioned the post as, 'Ready for Gujarat. 3:30 am rehearsals'. Also Read - 69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and more; a look at full winners list

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's post

In another story, he even mentioned about how he has not slept for 24 hours and has been rehearsing for his Filmfare performance. As per various media reports, Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be giving breathtaking performances and will take the entertainment notch a bit higher. These celebs will be entertaining the audience with their dhamakedar performances.

The Curtain Raiser was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna. Well, now the starry night will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar. There will also be a Fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil along with a music performance by Parthiv Gohil. The ceremony is held at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Talking about the nominees, Shah Rukh Khan has got two Best Actor nominations in the same year for his performances in Jawan and Dunki. 12th Fail also got several nominations, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been nominated.