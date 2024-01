Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor award at Filmfare Awards 2024 for his outstanding performance in Animal. The Kapoor stepped into a negative role and he owned it like no other. Ranbir Kapoor is the most deserving actor to win the Best Actor award this year at Filmfare. However, Shah Rukh Khan fans are unhappy and expressing their disappointment over the win of Ranbir Kapoor and calling out the actor as non deserving. Undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan was a revelation on Jawan and he proved to be the original box office king with his blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. The competition was tough this year as not only Shah Rukh Khan, but other actors like Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur and Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail shined. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor turns biggest cheerleader for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s win as best actor, actress; says ‘I secretly wished and prayed’

One user commented, "The best actor of the year 2023 was Shahrukh Khan Completely unfair @iamsrk revived Bollywood gave 2700 cr total collection .Shah sir reopened the closed theatres . Have some shame Filmfare" Another user said, " Srk is bigger than this award… ye chutiye award kie 10,12 saal se reputation vi niche ja rahi hai aur srk ko vi utne saalo mei ek vi award nahi mila… if ranbir is getting it for animal then why Srk didn’t get it for fan ????? Filmfare jhatu award show hai aur rahega". One more fan said, "Srk sir ka tha ye award Jawan movie ke leyel".

If #ShahRukhKhan Don't Deserve Best Actor For #Jawan Then Believe No One Else Deserves it. Anyways I Said This 3 Days Back Only Ke Serious Mathh Lo Filmfare Ko. SRK Aise Chindi Awards Se Bohot Bara Hai Yaad Rakhna Humesha.#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024pic.twitter.com/OxANvmieHy — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) January 28, 2024

Thanking His Father and His Daughter.

SUPERSTAR #RanbirKapoor after Winning Best Actor Male Popular.#FilmfareAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/RHaY2btqFm — ? (@rksbunny) January 28, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor is extremely happy and overwhelmed with his win and his fans are trending his name and showing how he owned this award by sharing a glimpse of Animal on X account. Ranbir Kapoor truly deserved it no matter what the chatter is online.

