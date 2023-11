Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: It's that time of the year where the entire film industry is being honoured and given recognition for their work. And here's a look at the names of those who took the trophies home, and they were every bit deserving. Alia Bhatt, who recently won her first National Award for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has won the best actress award yet again for her stellar performance in Darlings. Alia made her OTT debut with Darlings, and she indeed is a darling of this industry. While the best actor award was won by none other than the veteran star Manoj Bajpayee, who has done absolutely wonderful work over the years, The actor took the trophy home for his marvellous performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He was a revelation in this film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif now Alia Bhatt falls prey to obscene deepfake video

Take a look at the complete list of the winners.

BEST SERIES

SCOOP

BEST SERIES, CRITICS"

TRIAL BY FIRE

BEST DIRECTOR SERIES

VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE (JUBILEE)

BEST DIRECTOR, CRITICS"

RANDEEP JHA (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA

SUVINDER VICKY (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE), CRITICS": DRAMA

VIJAY VARMA (DAHAAD)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA

RAJSHRI DESHPANDE (TRIAL BY FIRE)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE), CRITICS": DRAMA

KARISHMA TANNA (SCOOP)

SONAKSHI SINHA (DAHAAD)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA

BARUN SOBTI (KOHRRA)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA

TILLOTAMA SHOME (DELHI CRIME SEASON 2)

BEST FILM, WEB ORIGINAL

SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI

BEST DIRECTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM

APOORV SINGH KARKI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (MALE)

MANOJ BAJPAYEE (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS" (MALE): FILM

RAJKUMMAR RAO (MONICA O MY DARLING)

BEST ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE)

ALIA BHATT (DARLINGS)

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS" (FEMALE): FILM

SHARMILA TAGORE (GULMOHAR)

SANYA MALHOTRA (KATHAL)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (MALE)

SURAJ SHARMA (GULMOHAR)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE)

AMRUTA SUBHASH (LUST STORIES 2)

SHEFALI SHAH (DARLINGS)

BEST STORY (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

DEEPAK KINGRANI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST DIALOGUE (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

DEEPAK KINGRANI (SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

SWAPNIL SONAWANE (MONICA, O MY DARLING)

BEST DIRECTOR, SHORT FILM

SAKSHI GURNANI (GRAY)

BEST ACTOR SHORT FILM (MALE)

MANAV KAUL (PHIR KABHI)

BEST ACTOR SHORT FILM (FEMALE)

MRUNAL THAKUR (JAHAAN)