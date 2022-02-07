Filmmaker Onir is known to make movies on the LGBTQ community. He is planning a movie on the life of a gay Army major. It seems the film is based on the life of a real person. He has now quit the military. As we know, in India, movies with an Armed Forces backdrop needs a clearance from the ministry. It seems Onir submitted his script for censorship in 2021 but he is yet to hear from them. The movie is supposed to be a love story. He tweeted, "Good Morning Beautiful People. It saddens me that films get made about drug lords, serial killers, Frauds, But I am not being stopped to make a beautiful love story inspired from a real incident just because the man happens to be Gay & an ex army man...SIGN." Also Read - Kajol Devgn gets massively trolled; netizens compare her outfit for an event to 'bike ka cover', 'Halloween costume', 'chaadar'

Good Morning Beautiful People. It saddens me that films get made about drug lords, serial killers, Frauds, But I am not being stopped to make a beautiful love story inspired from a real incident just because the man happens to be Gay & an ex army man.SIGNhttps://t.co/JOsS7Y6qa9 pic.twitter.com/8ohxcuJ0RL — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) February 7, 2022

He has been getting support from many members from the LGBTQ community. A netizen tweeted that LGBTQ members existed in the defence forces of many countries and this was nothing to be squeamish about. Actress and filmmaker Renuka Shahane has come out in support of Onir. Also Read - Mandira Bedi remembers '25 years of knowing' her beloved husband Raj Kaushal; shares a heartbreaking post

Done dear @IamOnir more power to you ?? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 7, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anticlock Films (@anticlock_films)

It seems the person on whose life it is based has loved the script, and the Army has not been shown in any negative light. People wrote that though homosexuality was decriminalized in the country, people tended to be rather evading about discussing the topic especially when it involved higher ranks or people in positions of authority. Also Read - Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest; actor Rohit Bose Roy confirms the news