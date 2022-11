There's no secret that and were in a romantic relationship. According to the reports, the two dated for nearly 5 years in the early 2000s and they were on the verge of getting married. Abhishek and Karisma had even got engaged but soon they called it off without stating any reason. In a new interview, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has revealed why Abhishek and Karisma were never meant to be together. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebrities who own lavish houses in Dubai

Being the producer of his 2002 film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Suneel closely observed Abhishek and Karisma's equation on the sets. The movie was directed by and also featured . After the film bombed at the box office, Abhishek and Karisma parted ways and this was the only that they worked together.

When Suneel was asked about Abhishek and Karisma's rumoured relationship, the filmmaker said that there were no rumours but it was the truth. He said that they were getting married and he himself had attended their engagement. But during the shoots, the filmmaker realised that Abhishek and Karisma were not meant to be together kind since they were constantly bickering on the sets.

"They were really not the ‘made for each other’ kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined,” Suneel told Bollywood Hungama.

Abhishek went on to marry and they are now parents to their daughter Aaradhya. Karisma got married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur and had two children, a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan. They got divorced in 2016.