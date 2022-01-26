Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has filed an FRI against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives of Google and YouTube. It’s a copyright infringement FIR and it was filed on 25th January 2022. Recently, BollywoodLife spoke to Suneel Darshan about the FIR, social media trolls who call it a publicity stunt, and a lot more. The filmmaker, who is known for making movies like Inteqam, Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Andaaz, Barsaat, and more, told us that he is not doing it for publicity. Also Read - Sridevi's fan Google CEO Sundar Pichai hails her as an 'pioneer' and 'inspiration'

When asked if he tried to get the copyright claim on the videos, Darshan said, “Every effort has been made. This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha) has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end. Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system.” Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai thinks Shah Rukh Khan made him famous

The news of FIR has come just when the government of India announced that they will be honouring Sundar Pichai with a Padma Bhushan. When asked Suneel Darshan, if he is concerned about social media trolls who might say that he is doing it for publicity, the filmmaker said, “I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don’t intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe them, then what should I do? I am a helpless person.” Also Read - After Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan gets Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Ted Talks: Nayi Soch

“As a filmmaker, you invest in a movie and especially a guy like me I don’t come from Bollywood. I am from the Indian film industry. I don’t make movies that are sponsored by corporates. So, for me the whole game is very different; it’s about my livelihood and survival. It has been a huge financial impact on my career and that is the reason I had to approach the legal body,” he added.

When asked if he has spoken to any Bollywood filmmakers and actors about it, he said, “You have to fight your battles on your own. Everyone is too busy in their lives, so I have to fight my battle myself and I have been fighting this battle over a decade.”

BollywoodLife also got in touch with the Advocate Aditya Chitale who has given a statement about the whole scenario and FIR. Aditya Chitale’s statement reads, “The intellectual property rights of the film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha owned by Mr. Suneel Darshan is a precious and valuable commodity and the decision as to how the same should be exploited commercially vests solely and exclusively with him. No one has the right or authority or permission or license, etc. of any nature whatsoever to upload the content belonging to Mr. Darshan, except Mr. Darshan himself. By their action of uploading the audio-visuals and the audio of his film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, YouTube and its officials have not only considerably eroded the marketability and the value of the intellectual property rights of the audio-visuals and audio of Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha but YouTube has unjustly enriched itself by earning huge revenue through advertisements and other sources through the exhibition of the audio-visuals and audio of Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.”

“Mr. Darshan had complained to YouTube/Google and its officials several times but they ignored his complaints and continued to earn huge revenue for itself at Mr. Darshan's cost by illegally exploiting his intellectual property rights. Mr.Darshan was left with no alternative but to approach the Police initially and later on the Court for the registering of an FIR against YouTube/Google and their officials. The Court was pleased to allow Mr. Darshan's request and has directed the Police to register an FIR against YouTube/Google and their officials,” the statement further read.