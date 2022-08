There are always those iconic roles that you cannot imagine any other actor playing them on the big screen. Such are the roles played by in and in Kapil Dev's biopic 83. But did you know that was the first choice for both Kabir Singh and 83? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'flop' actor; reason why Ranveer was replaced by Ranbir in Bombay Velvet and more

Back in 2017, Arjun had opened up about missing out on playing cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial 83. Before Ranveer, it was Arjun who was on the makers wishlist. However, it was Ranveer who ended up playing the part and it turned out to be well.

When Arjun was asked if he was disappointed with him being replaced by Ranveer in 83, he had told reporters, "I don’t think it’s a question to answer because primarily it is not something I am doing. There are too many facets and factors when people are affiliated and names are put to films, a lot of misunderstanding happens. It’s not the correct place and time.” He had further said that it would be unfair on his part to speak and trivialise the film.

Similarly, in 2020, Arjun had talked about being considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Kabir Singh. He said that while producers had him in mind for the titular role, the director had already committed the role to Shahid Kapoor.

"It did not reach that stage where I could chose or not. When the rights were being acquired by (producers) Ashwin (Varde) and Murad (Khetani), who made , they acquired keeping me in mind. Sandeep Vanga, the director had met Shahid and he had seen the film before and they decided to do the film together,” Arjun had said at an event.

Well, it was quite mature of Arjun to accept his fate and move on without any kind of resentment.