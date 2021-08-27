They say that, 'it is difficult to find true friends in Bollywood because of the lack of trust among the film fraternity.' But and have not just proved these theories wrong, but they have also set an example by sticking to each other through every thick and thin. The two superstars have been friends for over two decades now and they continue to stay rock solid despite failure or success. However, there was a time when reports of tiff between Salman and Sanjay had shocked the entire industry. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Salman Khan: 6 Bollywood stars who grabbed HEADLINES for starry tantrums

According to several reports, it all started when Salman allegedly misbehaved at Maanayata's birthday party in 2011 and reportedly had a fist fight with Sanjay's best friend Bunty Walia. Later, when Salman had offered Sanjay to play the role of his father in Bodyguard, Dutt reportedly turned down the offer saying that he was not old enough. This was reportedly the first dent their friendship had suffered.

Later, when Sanjay was jailed for illegal possession of arms in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Salman had sworn that he wouldn't party till Dutt comes out of prison. But when Dutt was out after completing his jail term, it was reported that Salman's name wasn't there in the visitor's list.

However, the two always maintained that they have remained friends and there was no rift between the two. Sanjay even held a press conference and said that Salman has been like his younger brother and he will always be. He also said that Salman had wished him over the phone on his 57th birthday.

During the promotions of , Bollywood Life sat down with Sanjay to talk about the reports of his friendship with Salman going kaput. The actor cleared the air saying that it was not true.

While talking about Salman being one of his close associates, Sanjay told us, "He is like a younger brother to me. I don't understand why does people make this into an issue. I can't meet him and he can't meet me everyday. He is busy and everybody is busy and he is like a brother to me."

Well, we were glad that Sanjay had set the records straight back then.