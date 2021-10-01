Remember a video Genelia D'Souza fuming with anger over her husband Ritesh Deshmukh who just couldn't stop kissing 's hands at the IIFA Awards 2019. The video is viral on the internet and continues to give fodder to hilarious memes and jokes on social media. Genelia has finally broken her silence on why she reacted the way she did in the video. Also Read - WATCH: Genelia D'Souza REACTS to being called ‘besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty, dadi amma’ by trollers

The viral video shows an excited Riteish greeting Preity like never before. His wife Genelia is also there to witness the scene. She welcomes Preity with a huge smile on her face but it starts fading when Riteish kisses Preity's hands and doesn't stop. Within no time, Genelia turns into the green-eyed monster and stares angrily at Preity. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Sushmita Sen, Genelia D'Souza fail to impress by a whisker

"The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay but we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction," Genelia told when she appeared on his chat show Pinch 2 along with her husband Riteish who immediately returned the same gesture to compensate to his wife on the show.

Earlier this year, Genelia and Riteish had made a fun version of the video to keep up with the ongoing trend. Genelia gave a glimpse of how she punished Riteish for his actions by merging it with the viral video in continuation. In the video, Genelia punches the hell out of Riteish and the latter begs for mercy with Tera Naam Liya song from 1989 film playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia-Riteish recently opened up on parenting and division of chores. The couple said that they often spend time discussing how progressive they should be as parents, and what thoughts their children should be brought up with. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for almost a decade, and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.