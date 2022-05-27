Filmy Friday: Shah Rukh Khan once said he always wanted to be a porn star, inspired by THIS Hollywood actor

There's no beating when it comes to being witty, funny and also taking potshots at himself. He has a massive fan-following all across the globe. He never fails to mesmerise his fans with his never-ending charm. He is one of the biggest superstars in the country. But did you know, SRK had once shared his aspiration of becoming a porn star and not a Bollywood star? Also Read - AbRam Khan birthday special: UNSEEN pictures of the little one with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan and Gauri will melt your heart

Back in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan made his presence felt at the launch of management guru Arindam Chaudhuri's book Discover The Diamond In You. Much to the amusement of the packed audience, SRK revealed his desire by saying, as quoted by PTI, "I always wanted to be porn 'star'. I am going to work with all the positivity and clarity to be a porn 'star'." So where did this inspiration come from? "I have always been a huge fan of who was a porn star before becoming a Hollywood superstar," he had said.

His remark did tickle the funny bone of the audience. But SRK didn't stop there. Adding a cherry on the cake, the superstar had said, "I will take my flag and put it up in America after becoming the biggest porn 'star' of the world." The entire joke started when Arindam Chaudhuri gave the example of Stallone's determination and his journey from a porn 'star' to becoming one of Hollywood's icons while reading excerpts from his book. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan debuted on television, but made it big in films when he got a chance.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has set the pulse raising with Pathaan first look. The film, directed by fame , also stars and and is set for August 15 release. SRK has also announced his next with titled Dunki. He will also start shooting for director Atlee's next untitled film.