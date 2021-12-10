Working with can be intimidating for actors, especially for those who make their debut opposite the Dabangg Khan. And is one of them. In his interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya had shared his experience of making his debut with Salman in a supporting role in their film (2009). Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's oozes sensuality in Pushpa song, Jr. NTR reveals he let go of many films to complete RRR and more

Sharing an interesting anecdote from the film sets, Aditya recalled that his first scene was at a hospital in London with Salman, and Rannvijay Singha. He further said that he was supposed to shout at Salman who would be lying on the hospital bed. However, when he shouted, Salman gave him an angry reaction that left him scared to death.

"I knew it was only acting, but I had to muster up the courage to do it. I don't remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me. But I think I overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman bhai opened one eye, looked at me, and said, 'Kya hai?'" Aditya had told the tabloid.

Aditya immediately started apologising profusely and Salman broke into a smile, saying he was joking. Salman also told Aditya that he was doing well and should go on. "He had really scared me for one second, but after that, everything became easy. Ajay sir and Salman bhai made me feel comfortable as a newcomer," Aditya added.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently in Delhi, shooting for his upcoming action film, the Hindi remake of Thadam. While fans were already excited about his association with the project, the actor gave them another reason to rejoice. He broke into an impromptu solo performance with his guitar after the pack up of Thadam on the streets of Delhi. And as expected, the internet went berserk.

The Hindi version of the film is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar and stars Aditya and . While Mrunal plays a tough as nails cop in the film, Aditya will be essaying a double role for the first time. Apart from Thadam, Aditya is also set to star in another out-and-out action drama titled, OM: The Battle Within where he will be paired opposite Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi.