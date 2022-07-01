Filmy Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed she never had a crush on Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have managed to keep their married life away from public scrutiny and remained low-key on their personal lives. It was once that Aishwarya had revealed that she never had a crush on her husband Abhishek.