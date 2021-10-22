Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn accused Kamaal R Khan of taking Rs 25 lakh from Karan Johar to spread trash reviews of Shivaay

In a series of tweets, Ajay Devgn had posted an audio tape where KRK had reportedly confessed about Karan Johar bribing him to write good reviews of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and spread trash reviews of Shivaay.