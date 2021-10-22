and had a long history of being at loggerheads with each other. In 2016, the two had got into an ugly spat over the box office clash of their respective films and during the long Diwali weekend. It was the same time when Ajay had accused the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK of taking Rs 25 lakh from KJo to allegedly spread trash reviews of Shivaay and positive word of mouth of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor – 7 Bollywood BFFs who turned foes and then became friends again

In a series of tweets, Ajay had posted an audio tape where KRK had reportedly confessed about Karan Johar bribing him to write good reviews of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "Hear what self proclaimed no. 1 critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan has to say," Ajay had tweeted. Reacting to the controversy, had retweeted her husband's tweet and written, "Shocked."

Hear what self proclaimed no. 1 critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan has to say. https://t.co/wRc7moSlsZ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 1, 2016

Responding to the allegations, Karan Johar had opened up about the matter and told a leading publication, "My self-respect, reputation, company reputation and my upbringing doesn't allow me to dignify this question with a response."

Later, Karan had addressed the issue in his memoir and also talked about his broken friendship with Kajol. "Prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there's a lot that happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage her husband's film. I can't even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation, and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!', that's when I knew it was completely over for me. The tweet validated the insanity that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that's it. It's over. And she can never come back to my life. I don't think she wants to either," Karan had written adding that he had problems with Ajay and not Kajol.

Things started changing after the birth of Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi and Ajay and Kajol even graced his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

All's well that ends well.