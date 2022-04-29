Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn walked out of Karan Arjun after he was refused Shah Rukh Khan's role

Many might not know that Ajay Devgn was the original choice to play Karan in Rakesh Roshan's 1995 cult directorial Karan Arjun, but he missed the opportunity because he was adamant to play Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film.