Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn walked out of Karan Arjun after he was refused Shah Rukh Khan's role

Rakesh Roshan's 1995 directorial still remains one of the cult movies from the 90s, that brought the concept of reincarnation to life on the big screen. The movie featured as Karan and as Arjun alongside and who played their love interest. Many might not know that was the original choice to play Karan, but he missed the opportunity because he was adamant to play Arjun's role in the film. Also Read - Runway 34 or Heropanti 2: Which film will get a better opening on day 1 and why? Will KGF 2 pose a threat? [EXCLUSIVE]

As Karan Arjun completed 25 years on celluloid, Rakesh Roshan had revealed that SRK and Ajay were the original choices for the film. But SRK wanted to play Karan's role and Ajay wished to portay Arjun on screen. But Rakesh refused to do so since it was against his vision. Both backed out from the film because they were not convinced with the story and the reincarnation element. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to make Bollywood debut with Salman Khan; Urfi Javed gets caught shooting an adult film and more

Then the filmmaker approached Salman and Aamir and both showed their active interest in the script. However, due to Aamir's date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film. Later, when Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir had shown interest, he went back to Rakesh Roshan, apologised to him and insisted on doing the film. Also Read - Before Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, Salman Khan got bumper openings with these 5 Eid releases at the box office

"Till the end, Shah Rukh was not convinced with the idea of Karan Arjun. He categorically told me, “Rakesh ji, whatever you’re instructing, I am following it. But I still have apprehensions about the story.” When the film released and got tremendous appreciation, Shah Rukh apologized and admitted that I was right with my conviction," Rakesh Roshan had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

But since Ajay Devgn couldn't be a part of the film, his father Veeru Devgn, who had signed up for Karan Arjun as an action director, left the film mid-way. "He came on the sets for the first 2-3 days and then announced that he can’t shoot this film. When I asked why, he replied that he’s upset since his son Ajay Devgn missed such a good film. I understood and took somebody else in his place," Roshan had explained.

Well, some things are not meant to be yours.