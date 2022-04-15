In the past few years, may have talked about how much she loves and vice versa, but there was a time when she had openly addressed Ranbir's past relationships. As we all know that Ranbir was in a serious relationship with and , which were among his most talked-about love affairs. In an old interview, Alia had said that she didn't care about Ranbir's past, saying that she isn't some saint either. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are married: Here are the little things that made their union truly special

"Let me tell you he's not difficult. He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he's used to it," Alia had told Filmfare in an interview. Talking about Ranbir's past, Alia had further added, "How does it matter? It's part of someone's life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon (I too have a past)."

Alia and Ranbir have finally become Mrs and Mr Kapoor after 5 years of relationship. The two lovebirds began dating on the sets of in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at 's wedding reception in the same year. In their wedding pictures, the star couple were seen wearing cream-coloured outfits, drenched in the golden shade of the setting sun.

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence.