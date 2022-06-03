Filmy Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan yelled at Jaya Bachchan and the reason was Rekha

Talk surrounding the love triangle between , Jaya and have been going on for the past few decades now. It is believed that after in 1976, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s onscreen chemistry was much-loved by the audience. Reportedly, their romance blossomed in real life as well. But nobody ever accepted it on a public platform. But the tales of Rekha and Amitabh are still etched in people's heart and mind. It should be noted that Amitabh was already married to in 1973. While we have often Jaya losing her calm over things, it was Amitabh, who had once yelled at his wife and the reason was none other than Rekha. Also Read - Vikram: Kamal Haasan considered Amitabh Bachchan for a cameo but later offered the same to Suriya; Here's why

In his book Devils Advocate - The Inside Story, journalist Karan Thapar has recalled the incident in a very elaborate manner. When Karan was interviewing Big B and Jaya together, the journalist went on to ask the megastar about his alleged affairs and relationships. At first, Amitabh was asked about his affair with , to which, he replied, "No. I too have read such stories. They're not true. But I can't stop magazines writing this sort of stuff."

Then Amitabh was asked about Rekha, to which, he replied, "No, not even with her." Then the interviewer turned to Jaya and asked her if she believed him and she replied, "I always believe my husband." Everything was calm till this point of time. But who knew that it was the calm before the storm.

After this interview, Amitabh invited the journalist for lunch where Jaya offered some rice to her husband. Out of nowhere, Big B yelled at Jaya, "You know I never eat rice. Why are you offering me something I never have?" Jaya tried to explain that she offered him rice because the rotis were still being made. But Amitabh was still enraged. "I don't want rice! I never have rice and you know that. I'm not complaining that the rotis haven't come, but stop offering me rice instead. I've said I don't want rice and I'm happy to wait for the rotis. Can't you understand that? What's the matter with you? Why can't you just listen to what I'm saying?" he said.

"Jaya left the room and never returned. Shortly afterwards the rotis appeared and Amitabh started eating. The rest of us, however, had no appetite left,” the journalist concluded.