Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar which tells the story of two doomed lovers featuring and in the lead, remains one of the most iconic movies in the history of the Hindi film industry. It has all the right ingredients - love, affection, obsession, passion, emotion and paranoia - that pierced the hearts of everyone who have watched it. It gave Ranbir the much-needed boost in his career and cemented his foot in the industry. But did you know Nargis was not the first choice for Rockstar and wanted to be a part of it?

Well, this interesting fact had come to light when Imtiaz Ali penned a heartfelt note for Deepika on her website. The director narrated his first meeting with the actress in the note that read, "She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know."

"None of Deepika's movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew," he added.

Not just that, but Deepika had also once expressed that she wanted to share screen space with her ex beau Ranbir in Rockstar. "I am more than happy I was part of Cocktail. It was the most satisfying experience to do the film. The audience really appreciated me a lot in Cocktail. So this year, I am extremely happy about Cocktail and have no regrets. But if you ask me about last year, then yes, I would say, I wish I was part of Rockstar," Deepika had told IANS in an interview.

Deepika had dated Ranbir for some time and even featured with him in the hit movie like before parting ways. Later, they shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's .