Filmy Friday: When Disha Patani slammed 'irresponsible gossip' about quitting WAR due to Hrithik Roshan's 'misconduct'

Back in 2018, the rumour had claimed that Hrithik Roshan apparently flirted with Disha Patani and made her uncomfortable, hence, leading the diva to quit the Siddharth Anand directorial WAR .