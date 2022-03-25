Bollywood celebrities are prone to gossips every now and then. Sometimes these gossips are childish and harmless, sometimes they are highly offensive and objectionable. One such irresponsible gossip that made a lot of noise in the industry was about walking out of Siddharth Anand's directorial WAR due to 's alleged misconduct. Back in 2018, the rumour had claimed that Hrithik apparently flirted with Disha and made her uncomfortable, hence, leading the diva to quit the YRF project. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Disha Patani shows off ample bosom and toned body; Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rohan Shrestha and more

This particular report caught Hrithik's attention. The actor brutally slammed the report for spreading false rumours about him and Disha. In a tweet, he called the story 'garbage' and also took a sly dig at the publications in his own inimitable way. Take a look.

‘भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f92izpXh1v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

Following Hrithik's footsteps, Disha too slammed the gossip about them and called him the most dignified and joyful person. "There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," she had said in a statement.

After Disha and Hrithik, Tiger Shroff also came forward to call it a silly rumour. "It's part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings," he had told IANS.

Soon, the unpleasant gossip died its natural death.