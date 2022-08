Bollywood gave the audience two dynamic divas in the form of and . Both managed to carved their niche in the Hindi film industry and became the most desirable women, thanks to their captivating onscreen persona. The two actresses never got a chance to share screen space together but when they did, they jolted the industry with their raunchy photoshoot back in 1996. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kajol: Five times the actress got candid about daughter Nysa Devgn and proved she is the coolest mom

After making her Bollywood debut in with the 1992 film , Kajol became an overnight star with her 1993 film thriller with . By this time, Rekha was already a superstar. In 1996, Kajol and Rekha teamed up for a bold photoshoot for a popular entertainment magazine. And it raised several eyebrows.



In the photoshoot, Kajol and Rekha were seen striking a cosy pose for the magazine cover. They wore an off-shoulder sweater but what left everyone jaw-dropped that the two divas slipped into the same sweater in the photograph. While Kajol and Rekha looked stunning and sensuous in the shoot, it didn't go down well with their fans. They faced massive flak for their steamy photoshoot which created quite a stir.

However, the controversy didn't affect the two divas. In fact, Kajol even joked about posing with Rekha in the same sweater when they met at and Nick Jonas' star-studded wedding reception in 2018. Clearly, she did not shy away from her bold photoshoot and owned it like a boss. "Last time we clicked a picture together was in a sweater," Kajol had captioned the image.

Recently, Kajol completed three decades in Hindi cinema. She has delivered an array of hits in her 30 year career, most notably Baazigar, , , Gupt, , and . Her on-screen pairing with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always ensured a good footfall at the theatres.