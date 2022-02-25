Filmy Friday: When Kangana Ranaut said kissing Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon was 'a tragedy of different level'

When and had started promoting 's 2017 film , the two had given a glimpse of a cold war that got snowballed into an ugly controversy. By then, it was pretty evident that Shahid and Kangana didn't get along while shooting the film. Kangana didn't mince words while taking potshots at Shahid during her media interviews. One among several mean things that Kangana said about Shahid, that made a lot of noise in the industry, was when she had described her kissing scene with Shahid as disgusting. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's statement in trailer 'ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne' [Exclusive]

In Rangoon, Shahid and Kangana were seen performing a passionate intimate scene and locking lips in the mud. Both the actors were topless and covered in mud. When Kangana was asked about the much-talked about kissing scene in the film, she had gone to say that kissing Shahid with a big moustache was a tragedy of different level.

"I don't like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other's mouth. That big moustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a ... Not a turn-off but a tragedy of different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai," Kangana had told DNA in an interview.

However, Shahid was really not pleased with Kangana's statements. When Shahid was asked for his reaction, he had told Filmfare, "Kangana has a thing for one-liners. I'm not one of those. I'd rather focus on the movie. I like positivity. We shared a professional equation. So, I was also surprised by the comments. I also read some retractions she made later that she didn't mean it in a bad way."

Talking about Kangana talking mean things about him, Shahid had further said, "When actors start engaging in this table-tennis match through interviews, which the media feeds off, the focus is then on the actors and not the film. I don't believe in publicising a film or myself through this kind of activity."

Sharing a word for Kangana before signing off, Shahid had said, "I'd choose to say that I wish her all the best. I hope she gets along with some co-stars. It will be good."