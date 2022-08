In 2020, director had accused of twisting the title of his upcoming film 'Bollywood Wives' for his reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, that KJo has produced. He was enraged with KJo for unethically using his film's title and tweaking it for his production venture. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor reveals if marrying Mira Rajput was a conscious decision or not

Bhandarkar had announced Bollywood Wives in 2016 and the film project is under development. Karan had then announced a web series production, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. This didn't go down well with Bhandarkar who urged Karan Johar to change his title.

"Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," Bhandarkar tweeted.

After this, Karan apologised to Bhandarkar through an open letter assuring him that his reality series won't harm his upcoming project. Bhandarkar accepted KJo's heartfelt apology, however, he said that this is not how real relationships work.

"Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a 'fraternity'. I didn’t hesistate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with," Bhandarkar responded in his tweet.

He continued, "The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let’s move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours."

In 2016, Bhandarkar had shared that he was planning to make a film on the lives of Bollywood wives. The National Award-winning filmmaker, known for showcasing real life issues through his films, had thanked and for helping him, in this context.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, , Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.