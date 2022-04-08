Filmy Friday: When Karan Johar CONFESSED that Twinkle Khanna was the only woman he loved in his life

There's no secret that and have been childhood buddies. The two went to the same boarding school in Panchgani. And since then, the two share a great bond with each other. In fact, Karan had once confessed that Twinkle was the only woman he loved till date. Also Read - Drew Barrymore dances with Lilly Singh on Chura Ke Dil Mera; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other celebs have EPIC reaction

During the launch of her book Mrs Funnybones in 2015, Karan had said, "She has the rare distinction of having that prestigious part in her historic life, that she has made me fall in love with a woman the only time in my life." Twinkle corroborated his confession and added, "Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’.” Also Read - Ignored by Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant soon to play lead in a South biggie? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]

Karan also blamed Twinkle for breaking his heart when she rejected Tina's role in . The role later went into 's kitty. "And of course, my heart was broken years later when she refused my debut film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. She proclaims she did me a favour by doing so because she actually went on and helped Rani Mukherjee who finally ended up doing the part,” Karan had said. Also Read - RRR: Rakhi Sawant requests Ram Charan to perform on Nattu Nattu; here's how the latter REACTED [WATCH]

There's no doubt that Karan continues to share a great bond with Twinkle, who is now married to and has two children Aarav and Nitara. Karan, on the other hand, is a single father to his two twins Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy.