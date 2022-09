There's no doubt that and are one of the thickest friends in the Hindi film industry. The two are often seen hanging out together and supporting each other every now and then. They have worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, We R Family, and more. In an old interview, Karan had expressed his fondness towards Kareena. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Brashmastra box office collection Day 1; Kareena Kapoor Khan labelled as 'buddhi', 'ugly' and more

Karan had said that he has a special connection with Kareena. He added that if he were a man who would be interested, she would be the wife he wanted. He also said that if he was interested in dating women, Kareena would probably be the woman he would want to date. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's TOP 5 candid revelations about Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan 7: From not being on radar to suhaag din

During his interaction with celebrity stylist and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show, Karan candidly talked about his dating life. When Anita asked him which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat, he replied, "Kareena." He added that she is fun, fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that he would look for in a life partner. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's advance booking set to overtake Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 to become best ever in Indian cinema

Revealing some intimate details about his personality, Karan had said that he is undersexed and underpaid. He doesn't date like serious dating and casual sex is not something that works for him at all. He said that he needs to be able to interact with the person, have some level of conversation and build a level of comfort while getting intimate with them.

In his autobiography, Karan had talked about his ugly fight with Kareena when she refused to be a part of . She had demanded equal pay as that of . Her behaviour irked Karan and he decided to drop her and take instead. Later, they resolved their misunderstandings and became friends again.