When had announced his mega project with , all eyes were on this onscreen jodi since the two were supposed to work together after more than a decade. They were last seen together in their 2008 movie God Tussi Great Ho. Everything was on track until Priyanka decided to walk out of the project just 5 citing her wedding with American pop singer Nick Jonas, just 5 days before they could start shooting for the film. Priyanka's move had certainly angered Salman to a great extent and that clearly reflected while he was promoting Bharat. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: With the film's BUMPER collections, Akshay Kumar is set to equal this MEGA box office record of Salman Khan

After Priyanka's sudden exit, Salman brought in as a replacement. As the film was nearing its release, Salman and Katrina along with the team of Bharat started promoting their film aggressively. But little did anyone know that the promotional events would serve as a platform for Salman to vent out his anger against Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Also Read - Sooryavanshi BUMPER box office collection becomes Akshay Kumar's highest weekend opener; fails to match up to Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty's highest 1st weekends

In an interview, Salman had said that while most actresses would have left their husbands and marriage had they got an opportunity to be in a film like Bharat. But Priyanka Chopra chose to quit the film for America (referring to her husband Nick Jonas). Also Read - 'Tu Nachna Band Kar,' Salman Khan tells a fan while clicking a selfie; netizens troll the Tiger 3 actor

"She [Priyanka Chopra], over Bharat, did choose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this," Salman had said at a press conference.

Not just that, but when Katrina was trying to tell the reporters Kumud's role is the best role in her career so far, Salman interjected her and said, "Thank you, Priyanka." In another inteview, when Katrina was asked about the difficulties she faced to prepare for her role, Salman went on to answer the question on Katrina's behalf and had said, "Priyanka didn't give us enough time to prepare." He then further commented, "sweet of her (Priyanka) to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat." On another occassion, Salman had even mentioned that Priyanka's exit was an embarrassing moment for the Bharat team and himself.

While Salman's nasty comments against Priyanka had started grabbing eyeballs, Katrina jumped to his defense and told Rajeev Masand, "You have to take everything that Salman says with a big bucket of salt. I think we all know that by now. He just says it for effect, he does not mean it. Sometimes, in interviews I am biting my tongue like 5 times in a day, but it’s all in good fun. I don’t take it seriously."

Talking about Salman's bruised ego, director had said, “No, no, not at all. See Priyanka is a very close friend of mine. We have talked about it, we have had a laugh about it. And I, personally think you know, if anyone knows SK (Salman Khan), this is his tongue-and-cheek humour. What he is doing to Priyanka that happens to me on set everyday.”

After certain period of time, Salman and Priyanka buried the hatchet and even rekindled their friendship for an award show.