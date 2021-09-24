Filmy Friday: When Malaika Arora imagined getting old together with Arbaaz Khan

It was nothing less than a fairytale when the cupid struck Malaika Arora and at the same time. It was love at first sight for them. Malaika met Arbaaz while she was modelling for the MR coffee ad when she was 18. And by the end of the shoot, the two had fallen in love with each other. Also Read - Malaika Arora is getting trolled for her duck walk; here's how the diva has dealt with CRUEL trollers over the years

In an old interview, Malaika had revealed that even before shooting for the ad together, she had seen Arbaaz when she had gone clubbing with her sister who had hots for . "My sister was nuts about Salman, just like all other girls, as he was a big star even then. But for me, when I saw Arbaaz, I told her, 'You girls like Salman right? I like him. He is my kind of guy," Malaika was quoted as saying by TOI.

It was Malaika who told Arbaaz that they should get married, Arbaaz had not proposed to her. She was madly in love with Arbaaz and had not dated anyone till she met him. The two got hitched on December 12, 1998 in a church wedding.

The two continued to lead a blissful married life and many might not know that Arbaaz was quite romantic at heart. "He has done a lot of romantic things for me, but there is one thing that he keeps on saying and it is, 'baby we are getting old together'. So, I imagine myself getting old together with him," Malaika had said in an interview.

But unfortunately, destiny had its own plans. Troubles began to arise between them and slowly drifted them away from each other. The two got divorced in May 2017 and ended their 17 years of marriage through mutual consent.

Though both Malaika and Arbaaz found love again, they have remained cordial with each other and co-parenting their son Arhaan.