It's been a few decades since Malaika Arora joined the modeling world and it opened up new avenues for her in the Hindi film industry. From doing Chaiyya Chaiyya with on a train to becoming one of the most popular faces in Bollywood, Malaika has surely come a long way. However, there was a time when she was criticised on getting fame after her marriage into 's family. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and 5 more Bollywood stars who met with near-fatal accidents on set

Malaika was married to from 1998 to 2017 and many people believed that Salman had given the much-needed boost to her career in Bollywood. Once had said that Malaika isn't called an item girl because she was Salman's sister-in-law. Malaika had appeared in Salman's , produced by Arbaaz Khan, and her Munni Badnaam Hui song became a raging hit. Also Read - Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Vaani Kapoor and more Bollywood actress who got trolled recently for wearing revealing outfits

Reacting to Rakhi's comment, Malaika had told Hindustan Times in her 2008 interview, "In that case I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Bollywood celebs and their most ridiculous tantrums ever

Malaika had also addressed the rumours that she was miffed with Salman and family for not supporting Arbaaz's career. "What should they do for him? Launch a movie, get him roles or spoon feed him on which scripts to accept and refuse? The brothers are very close-knit but career decisions can’t be taken on his behalf,” she had said.

For the uninitiated, Malaika joined modeling at a very young age. She was selected as one of the video jockey's in the late 1990s. She then entered the modeling world, appearing in many advertisements, album songs such as Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. The turning point in her career was the track Chaiyya Chaiyya from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer , which released in 1998.

The 48-year-old diva has also successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with handpicked tie-ups and investments under her business company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).