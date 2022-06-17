Apart from his impressive rags to riches journey in Bollywood, had shocked everyone when he talked about his relationships, flings and one night stands in his controversial biography, An Ordinary Life: A memoir. His revelation of having a one night stand with a waitress in New York had grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Varun Dhawan in metro, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in local train and more Bollywood celebs who opted for public transport and surprised fans

"Those years between 2006 and 2010 were pretty incredible too. The industry had begun to notice me... Strangely, the West was kinder to me first, both in terms of love and work. I gained recognition there through my films which travelled to most festivals. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City's Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me. 'Boss, you're all set!' My friend chuckled. I was not used to such attention, especially from the female kind. 'You? You are an actor?' she asked a rhetorical question. 'Yes!' I replied. 'Which film of mine did you see? Gangs of Wasseypur?' She squinted, trying to remember, 'No, no,' she said."

"'Another film!' After a few moments, she responded: 'Lunchbox!' We got talking and let's just say what happens in New York stays in New York, at least in my case. As you can probably guess from the titles of the films, this is a memory that happened way down the line when I had tasted the sweet nectar of success," read the excerpt from his book.

His book had landed Nawazuddin in hot waters thanks to his unfiltered and shocking revelations. He had also talked about his passionate love affair with his co-star . After receiving massive flak, Nawaz decided to pull down his controversial book from online stores.