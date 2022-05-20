Filmy Friday: When Ranbir Kapoor said casual s*x is very similar to mas*****tion

has always been bold and blunt when it comes to talking about his personal life. He can be very candid about himself and give away many unheard secrets that often leave his fans jaw-dropped. And there was a time when Ranbir had openly talked about his sex life. He made an explosive confession on Koffee With Karan 5 that he hates getting into casual sex. Also Read - Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt extremely nervous as she begins shooting for Hollywood debut; feels like a newcomer

When asked Ranbir about the idea of having a casual sex, he quipped, "I feel casual sex is very similar to masturbation, in fact worse than masturbation. If there is no love during sex, then it is like masturbation. In fact, it is worse than masturbation."

Soon after this, KJo then decided to further probe into the matters to know if at all Ranbir fantasies watching porn in that case. He then replied, "Porn is unhealthy because I think it messes up your sex life, it's violent, dark." had a blast watching this side of Ranbir where he even quipped saying, "probably you are watching the wrong porn" following which Karan joked, "Japanese porn maybe."

Ranbir and Ranveer's debut on Koffee With Karan 5 lived up to the expectations of audience. The two came together to create history in terms of wit, sarcasm and adult talks on an international chat show.

On the work front, Ranbir is already back to work to fulfil his professional commitments, barely a few days after his much hyped wedding with girlfriend . The two got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo's upcoming film ' ' finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly 50 guests.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film Arjun Reddy, is gearing up to launch his next big project Animal with Ranbir. The movie billed as an action-comedy, was released on Friday with a pooja ceremony. The shoot of the film began in the Himalayas as well. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role. In fact, Ranbir had a makeover for the film. He also has Brahmastra and in the pipeline.