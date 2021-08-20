Bollywood has never been shot of scandals from the inception of the Hindi film industry, with spicy stories and the rumour mills churning them only gaining traction as the years have gone by. And if you thought that the scandalous front-page news that grab headlines these days are sensational, then you've seen nothing yet. Bollywood stars these days are watchful, cautions, prudent, but back in the day, they mostly didn't give two hoots about who thought what or what was reported. Thank social media for how much things have changed. Anyway, that's a topic for another day. Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

One such yesteryear star who kept doing what she wished without bothering about the repercussions was , who had once turned up at and Neetu Singh's wedding wearing a magalsutra and sindoor, making everyone believe she and had tied the knot. Now, we all know how much tongues wagged back in the day about the affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, and as per reports, it had reached a point where the latter had gotten frustrated waiting for the Big B to publicly acknowledge it or perhaps come to her, leaving his family, neither of which he was willing to do. Also Read - Bring Amitabh Bachchan's voice to your home! #JustAskAmitji with Alexa

So, one the occasion of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding, held at RK Studios, with the entire film industry, who's who of big shots from other fields and copious media and their shutterbugs present, Rekha walked in later than everybody else, sporting a chunky magalsutra and generous portion of sindoor, making all heads turn in her direction rather than that of the newly wedded couple. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's premiere date out, Bigg Boss 15's house pictures go viral and more

No doubt and Amitabh's parents, who were also a part of the guest list were left red-faced, with everybody knowing full well who the appendages were meant for, and Rekha herself ensuring no one died wondering as she stood smack-bang in the middle of the lawn, her gaze fixated on the man of her dreams for some time. The entire episode is elaborated in vivid detail in the late Rishiji's biography, Khullam Khulla.

Apparently, Rekha was initially not a a part of the invitees for fear that she might pull off a stunt just like this, but ended up being included on account of being close friends with Neetu Singh (Neetu Kapoor). Well, talk about making a dashing entry and then some, right?