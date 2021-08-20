Filmy Friday: When Rekha landed at Rishi Kapoor-Neetu's wedding wearing magalsutra and sindoor; making everyone believe she was Amitabh Bachchan's bride

Bollywood stars these days are watchful, cautions, prudent, but back in the day, they mostly didn't give two hoots about who thought what or what was reported. One such yesteryear star was Rekha, who had once turned up at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding wearing a magalsutra and sindoor, making everyone believe she and Amitabh Bachchan had tied the knot.