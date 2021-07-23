Filmy Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan got angry at a reporter and the reason was AbRam

is known for his wit and humour. It makes him all the more charming. In his interviews, media interactions and AMAs (ask me anything) sessions, you must have noticed that. He even answers tough questions with his inimitable humour. However, there have been times when he has lost his cool. Unlike him, we know, but its true. And let us tell you that the reason was quite legit as well. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam learns boxing, proud mom Gauri Khan shares pic of her little Mike Tyson

So this happened back in 2013, during an event, where Shah Rukh was promoting a new song 'Get On The Train Baby' from his film . It was then that SRK was asked questions about his then new born child, AbRam. Shah Rukh didn't take it quite well. At that time, there were speculations around AbRam's birth via surrogacy. SRK got irked about a question on his son and replied, "It is the Get On The Train Baby event we are here for and not my baby. So don't get into that. It's extremely personal and when the right time comes, I will share."

Speaking to PTI about AbRam, he had later said, "It is one of the only things that has made me uncomfortable in my career. You take on a child who is sick when he was born and make it an issue… I find it very disgraceful. I am a movie star, disgrace me but not my kids."

Well, it seems it was one of those rare things that made the Happy New Year actor not very happy.

On a lighter note, SRK had said in an interview that AbRam is extremely protective of him. “There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it's for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks.” Shah Rukh added that AbRam did that with after because of that one scene during the interval. “We even went for that Ra.One ride together in Dubai and he was getting little angry with Nawaz bhai after seeing ," recalled King Khan.