Filmy Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan roasted Amitabh Bachchan for having a taller wife than his

When it comes to being the king of the most wittiest responses, there's no beating , whatsoever. Even was stunned by SRK's witty reply when the megastar tried to roast the King Khan on the first season of 's popular chat show Koffee With Karan in 2005.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had shared the Koffee couch with each other while promoting their films and Black. During the rapid-fire round, none of the two superstars held back their words while roasting each other on the show.

Since both the superstars were at the top of their individual games, Karan Johar asked Amitabh Bachchan to name one thing that Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have and he replied, "My height." However, Big B added that he doesn't have the quality of quick thinking that SRK possesses.

Now, it was time for the King Khan for some payback. When Karan Johar asked to name something that he has but Amitabh Bachchan doesn't, pat came the reply, "A taller wife." To soften his reply, Shah Rukh added, "Just about... I think." For the uninitiated, Amitabh's wife is about 158 cm (5' 2") while Shah Rukh Khan's wife is about (5' 3"). He then added that he wished he had Big B's show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he really admires.

Watch the video here:

But no matter what, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's bond is beyond their immense stardom. Over the years, they have shown their affection for one another on several occasions. Shah Rukh had even gone to say that the Bachchans are like his family while Big B had said that SRK is like his son.