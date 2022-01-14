Filmy Friday: When Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan came to blows over latter's steamy scenes with Kareena Kapoor in Fida

One such incident that is deeply etched in everyone's heart is when Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan came to blows over the latter's steamy love-making scenes with Kareena Kapoor in Ken Ghosh's 2004 nail-biting romantic thriller Fida.