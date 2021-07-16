Filmy Friday: When Shahid Kapoor reprimanded Arjun Kapoor for his comment, 'Ishaan Khatter keeps buzzing around Janhvi Kapoor'

We all know that and have been good friends with each other way before they made their Bollywood debut in . Initially, there were also reports that the two were dating but these rumours eventually died a natural death. But there was a time when Ishaan's half-brother was deeply affected when Janhvi's half-brother made a comment on Ishaan during his appearance on 's chat show Koffee With Karan. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria turns the 'villain mode on' as she starts shooting for the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer – view BTS pic

It so happened that Ishaan had made his debut appearance with Shahid on Koffee With Karan. And the first question that Ishaan faced was, "Are you dating Janhvi Kapoor?" and he ended up saying NO. But Ishaan didn't know that a storm was waiting to strike him after his tongue-tied answer. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan: 8 Bollywood stars who's luxury cars are as hot as they are!

Karan then showed a clip of Arjun and Janhvi's episode wherein Arjun had said, "Ishaan keeps buzzing around Janhvi." And soon the conversation took a drastic turn. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first looks in Bhoot Police, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere release date and more

Ishaan was quick to clarify that, "No we're not dating. We hangout, go to the gym, eat food, watch movies, and listen to South Indian music together." However, Shahid looked visibly upset with Arjun's comment. He went on to take a dig at Arjun by saying, "I don't know how often Arjun is around Janhvi to know how much Ishaan is buzzing around her. I wonder. Because I mean, are they around each other a lot?"

Shahid then added, "For him (Arjun) to have so much detail into your buzzing. Or is he assuming that? Based on the basis of how much Janhvi talks about you or that he hears about it?"

When Ishaan tried to address Arjun's comment by saying, "I am just generally buzzing around and some of it happens to be, sort of", Shahid interjected him and added, "Ishaan is buzzing around most people. So, it's not that as if, it's, you know, Janhvi is not special like that. Okay? She should know this. He buzzes around a lot of people. He’s a buzy guy." And a visibly embarrassed Ishaan was seen apologising to the camera.

Well, let bygones be bygones.