gave the Hindi film industry three young generation stars in the form of , and Sidharth Malhotra when he returned to direction with his 2012 romantic college drama Student Of The Year. And one thing that became the major highlight of the film was the passionate kissing scene between Sidharth and Alia. However, in 2014, Sidharth had said that he didn't enjoy kissing his then girlfriend Alia on screen. He then expressed his wish to lock lips with and said that he would enjoy it as well. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan speaks about his tiff with Karan Johar; Malaika Arora hints at marriage with Arjun Kapoor and more

In an interview with Filmfare, Sidharth, who was dating Alia during this time, was asked who he would want to kiss on screen. Pat came the reply, "Deepika Padukone. Hopefully, people will enjoy that. And me too." There's no prize in guessing that Sidharth was crushing on Deepika and was pretty candid about the fact that he would enjoy kissing DP for a film. Also Read - Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill, Mandira Bedi and more celebs who left everyone jaw-dropped with their PDA [View Pics]

Not just that, Sidharth was also asked about his passionate kiss with Alia in SOTY. And he said that it was boring. "The kissing scene between Alia and me in SOTY was odd to rehearse. We didn’t realise that it was so technical. There were many things to consider like the angles of our lips, head and nose. After a while it became boring." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh's reaction to the comedian flirting with his wife Deepika Padukone will make you go ROFL [WATCH VIDEO]

Later, Sidharth and Alia ended their relationship and remained single for some time. Their breakup left Alia quite sad and disheartened. Even Karan Johar had expressed his concern about Alia and consoled her.

Alia then met her all-time crush on the sets of and fell in love with him. She recently got married to Ranbir in the presence of their family members and close friends at Ranbir's Vastu apartment. Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently said to be dating . However, they haven't made their rumoured relationship official yet.