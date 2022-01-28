There was a time when and were not on good terms with each other. Once friends then enemies, Salman and Hrithik's friendship had turned sour when the Dabangg Khan had made a nasty comment on Hrithik's film , due to his conflict with . "Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya," Salman had said at an event, referring to the film’s poor box office collection. Not just Salman, but had also taken a dig at Hrithik when he was promoting his film with . Also Read - HOT Scoop: Is Salman Khan's heroine Saiee Manjrekar DATING this big shot producer's son? [EXCLUSIVE]

When Nawazuddin was asked about stepping out of his comfort zone to put on his dancing shoes, Sohail, who had directed the film, jumped to his lead actor's defense. He compared Nawaz with Hrithik and said that the actor has a lot of potential and can even ace over Hrithik's dancing skills. In the process, Sohail took a royal dig at Hrithik while praising Nawaz. "If Nawaz bhai works hard for three years, he can easily do what Hrithik Roshan does. But even if Hrithik works for 10 years, he won't be able to do what Nawaz does," Sohail had said, as quoted by Pinkvilla in their report.

This comment by Sohail had come at a time when Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro was released in theatres. During that time, Salman had chosen to promote 's over Mohenjo Daro as they had released on the same day. Salman had taken on to Twitter to show his love for Akshay Kumar's film, with a short video.

Hrithik had maintained safe distance from Salman since his comment on Guzaarish. In fact, Hrithik had expressed his feelings in an interview with TOI saying that, "I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours. In my opinion a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving."

However, with time, Hrithik and Salman buried their hatchet. Hrithik had even come to promote on Bigg Boss 13.