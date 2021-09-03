is known to be one of the toughest and strongest actors in the industry. He is often termed as the Hulk in Indian cinema for the kind of presence he has on the big screen. Baddies wet their pants when they hear Sunny's loud roar, see his angry stare and he can make them fly with his rock solid punches 'kyuki ye dhai kilo ka hath jab kisi pe padta hai na, to aadmi uthta nahi, uth jata hai!' But the Indian Hulk was left down and out when slapped him hard right across his face. Also Read - Inaaya Kemmu kissing brother Jeh Ali Khan on his first Rakhi is the cutest picture you will see on the internet today

While shooting for the sequel of his 1990 blockbuster Ghayal, titled, , Soha, who plays a psychiatrist in the film, was supposed to enact a scene where she would slap an uncontrollable Sunny to bring him back to senses. Soha got so much into the skin of her character that she ended up slapping Sunny really hard and shocked everyone on the sets.

“In a sequence where Sunny loses his cool, the actress slaps him to bring him back to his senses. But while shooting for the scene which was quite intense, Soha was so immersed in her character that she did not realise that she had hit the actor really hard," a report in Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source from the sets as saying.

"It only came to everyone's notice when Sunny brought it up. Soha was of course extremely shocked, as were the others. However, being the cool guy that Sunny is, he understood Soha's situation and did not overreact. He just let it go," said the report.

Sometimes, even Sunny need saving from someone else's 'Dhai kilo ka hath.'