Finally! Neha Kakkar confirms if Rohanpreet Singh and she are indeed expecting their first baby in Tony Kakkar's new show

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy has been grabbing headlines since December 2020. Rohanpreet Singh and she had shared a pic where she seemed to be cradling what looked like a baby bump. Later, it was revealed to be a promotion tactic for their music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Post that, rumours of her being pregnant do the rounds every now and then. Her brother Tony Kakkar has started his show on YouTube, Life Of Kakkars. In the latest video, we see Tony Kakkar celebrating in a toy store as he has become a mama (uncle). We see a call from the mom of Rohanpreet Singh who is upset about getting the news rather 'late'. She tells her son to take extra care of Neha during this phase. We can see Neha Kakkar come out with a pregnancy test kit and hugging Rohanpreet Singh.

Later, we come to know if the above development is indeed true or not. Tony Kakkar says he is the youngest in the family and wants a member younger than him. Neha Kakkar reveals she's the youngest. This is clarified by their mom. The brother-sister duo reveal how everyone is curious to know about the pregnancy. It seems a flight attendant asked her about it, and a waiter even asked Tony about it. Even Rohanpreet Singh reveals his friends have scolded him for keeping them in the dark. Neha Kakkar says that everyone assumed that she took a break from Indian Idol as she was pregnant. But she said she wanted a break after being a judge since Indian Idol 10. Her sister, Sonu confirmed it saying that Neha has gained weight as she is spending time at home, and enjoying married life.

She spoke about being massively trolled for being pregnant before her marriage. Neha Kakkar says, "Dekho, industry wale toh aise hi hote hai. Shaadi se pehle ho gaya hoga sab." The singer says that the couple found these reports of marriage due to sudden pregnancy laughable. Neha Kakkar says she can be a little chubby, but that does not mean that she is carrying a child. Rohanpreet Singh said that love and delicious food were the reasons behind her tond (paunch). The newest baby in their lives was their show, Life of Kakkars.

They also clarified that they have no plans to expand their family for coming two-three years at least. They want to do lots of masti together.