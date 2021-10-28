's son has finally got a huge relief after the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to him along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a raid conducted on a luxury cruise ship rave party on October 2. Also Read - Aryan Khan granted bail: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will reunite with son at Mannat

While granting bail to the trio, Justice N.W. Sambre will pass a detailed order in the matter on Friday. Accordingly, the trio of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha will not step out of the jails till the court's orders are received, said a defence lawyer. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: 'Will I ever see him again?' Family friends reveal Gauri Khan's emotional and physical health is deteriorating rapidly as she prays non-stop

As soon as the court passed the judgement, Shah Rukh Khan fans couldn't keep calm. They started pouring in support on social media. 'Finally truth won' was the common sentiment among the fans who have been rallying behind SRK and his son since the time of the arrest. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son granted bail; star kid to walk free after spending 20 days in jail

Take a look.

Bail Granted - High Court !!

Congratulations To All SRK Fans ...!!

Mannat ke bhar mahol bna dena Mumbai Walo please ...!! Show Your Love For - @iamsrk ..!!#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/lTPfjnyqiL — The SRKWarriors Fan Page (@TheSRKWarriors) October 28, 2021

This lawsuit is like a movie.The only thing that will happen after this lawsuit is that Aryan Khan's popularity will increase even more.This lawsuit gave birth to a new superstar .

Script Of this movie is written by NCB and the director is Sameer wankhede .@iamsrk#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/xhLzvJpt01 — Mangesh SRKian (@Mangesh05650874) October 27, 2021

Gonna have a BLAST today Rok sake toh rok lo ?#AryanKhanBail#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 28, 2021

Bail Granted for Aryan Khan!! Toughest Moment for SRK Haters, Bhakts, BJP, NCB and Sameer Dawood Wankhede.#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan#AryanKhanBail — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 28, 2021

Senior counsel and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi and senior counsel Amit Desai, representing Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant, while lawyer Ali Kaashik Khan Deshmukh appeared for Munmun Dhamecha.

On Wednesday, Aryan's lawyers argued strongly for bail terming his arrest was "illegal" and invoked his constitutional rights. Rohatgi contended that the courts were misled by the NCB to believe that large quantities of drugs were recovered from the accused and said that the agency had proceeded in sheer violation of Article 22. Pointing out that while "bail is the rule and jail is the exception", Desai argued that now it has become "arrest is the rule and bail is the exception" for the police.