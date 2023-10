Ever since Brahmastra: Shiva Part One ended with Amrita and Dev's love story, fans are eagerly waiting to witness Brahmastra: Dev Part Two, and now this fan-made poster has created a huge stir online where you can see Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor posing together as Amrita and Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Jal Astra in Brahmastra 2, and fans are super excited to see her in this avatar, especially after having her glimpse in Brahmastra Part One as Amrita, who plays the mother of young Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Brahmastra was released on OTT, and fans were enthralled to have a glimpse of Deepika in the film while her part wasn't shown in the theatrical release. Also Read - Ayan Mukerji shares glimpse of Brahmastra 2 and 3 with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as their first look test from part 1 goes viral

After watching this fan-made poster, a huge debate started over Ranbir Kapoor playing Dev, as there were reports that Ranveer Singh would be Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, the netizens are convinced that Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect one to play Dev, as his chemistry with Deepika is going to be fiery, and they cannot wait to witness their eternal love story as Amrita and Dev in the film. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal; wife Alia Bhatt, fans REACT to Animal star's power walk [View Pics]

One user commented, "At least dp and Ranbir chemistry will be great after watching Alia and Ranbir". Another one said, "I want Ranbir as well to be Dev,, its more convincing". Also Read - Jawan to Singham 3: Deepika Padukone's upcoming films that prove she will be box office queen

Brahmastra 2 production work has begun in full swing, and director Ayan Mukerji has even shared a glimpse of the Astraverse, where we could notice the fight scene between Dev and Amrita for Brahmastra. Well, Brahmastra was an epic movie, and hence the excitement around Part 2 is natural, as, as promised by the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra 2 will be releasing in December 2026. The wait is indeed super long, but it is definitely worth it.