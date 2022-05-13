There was a time when Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor were madly in love with each other reportedly. However, the lovebirds didn't end up getting married as Mumtaz refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to Kapoor's being extremely strict with their daughter-in-law. In one of her interactions, Mumtaz reportedly revealed how she was asked to leave her work after marriage to Shammi and she chose her career over him. “I wanted to act. I wanted to achieve something. The Kapoor family was strict about their bahus not working in films". Also Read - Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut rebuilding ties in Bollywood? Thanking Salman Khan, supporting Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more instances are proof

She had even said to ETimes, " Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said 'no' to him for marriage because Shammi's status in riches was higher; they said 'how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?'.

In her recent chat with Pinkvilla, Mumtaz recalled how she was madly in love with Shammi and he loved her too and expressed her sadness that they didn't end up getting married, " I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha. (I wanted to achieve something)." She even added that they parted ways mutually and they both believed that if they would have been married it wouldn't have ended up. She even praised his second wife Neela Devi and called her a wonderful lady and mentioned that she suited him well and took his very good care.

Well, talking about Kapoor bahus, Neetu Kapoor in Babita Kapoor too left their acting career after getting married to in respectively. However today things have changed. And the latest Kapoor bahu is bringing all the positive change. She is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and her laws including Neetu Kapoor are very happy with her acting career, In fact, Neetu Ji too is back on screen and her fans in love with her second innings.