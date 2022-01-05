Well, who could have imagined that and will be friends one day? But as they say time heals everything. As per reports, Deepika and Katrina's enmity started after he broke up with DP and started dating Kaif. In fact, Deepika openly demanded to know Kat's age on Koffee With Karan's show. But seems like all is well as both the actresses have moved on. Today Deepika is extremely happy with while Kat is enjoying her new marriage with hubby . Deepika Padukone has turned 36 years old today, and everyone in Bollywood is showering their lovely wish on the gorgeous actress. Surprisingly even Katrina Kaif wished Deepika and that shows that the actress has buried the past. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and wised Deepika, she shared her picture on her story and wrote, " Happy birthday Deepika! May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness", with a heart emoticon. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam; 6 Bollywood brides who flaunted their EXPENSIVE mangalsutras

Also Read - Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; writes ‘The one who lights up the Project K sets’

Apart from Katrina, south sensation too wished Deepika, " May you have such an incredible special birthday that every day afterwards starts and ends with love and peace of mind. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous inside and out". who will be next seen with DP in Project K dropped a lovely wish too, " “Happy Birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile, @deepikapadukone. The one who lights up the Project K sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!” Also Read - Nysa Devgn flaunts curves in red HOT body con dress; view viral pictures

Deepika Padukone is right now holidaying with her hubby Ranveer Singh in Maldives reportedly. The actress was all set to be back today for the grand trailer launch of Gehraiyaan in Alibaug, but due to rise of covid cases, the trailer launch was cancelled and DP planned to extend her holiday. We too wish the gorgeous a very happy and healthy birthday!