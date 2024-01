Right now there is a huge debate going on over the future of Bollywood after a film like Animal has become a massive success starring Ranbir Kapoor. Lately, Javed Akhtar had called Animal's success dangerous and lashed out at Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making a misogynist film. And amid the pinging debate over Animal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses his concern over Bollywood's future. Also Read - Rajshri Deshpande expresses displeasure over audience labelling her as an adult film star post intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Expressing his worries over the kind of films that has been working in Bollywood lately, the Tiku Weds Sheru actor said," Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, make up. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening." Nawaz told this to Humans of Bombay when asked about the difference between 90's cinema and now. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna in Animal to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's kiss: Biggest Bollywood controversies of 2023

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Salaar Effect: Venkatesh and team move Saindhav to Sankranthi 2024 despite heavy competition

Trending Now

Making his stance clear that he isn't talking about commercial films but, "I am not talking about commercial cinema, crores of people like it, and even I do. But the other kind of cinema may not survive today. It will take a lot of time. Earlier, both kinds of cinema would survive, but not anymore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself an obedient actor

Nawaz had proved his mettle with his first screen presence. And till date he surprised the audience with his impeccable talent. Not doing much work compared to two to three years, he exclaimed that he is an obedient actor and has a sincere process and all his past filmmakers want to work with him. "The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it".

Do you think Nawaz is right?