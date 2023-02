The celebs' wedding season is on. Not one or two but multiple celebrity couples got married in the year 2023 as it started two months back. The newest couple in the town is Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar. Last month Maanvi Gagroo announced her engagement and today she got married to comedian Varun Kumar in an intimate wedding. Four More Shots Please star got tied the knot on a palindrome-ish date attended by close friends and family. Soon after getting officially hitched the couple shared dreamy photos from the wedding. Also Read - Selfiee box office: Will Akshay Kumar be the Khiladi of numbers again? Trade experts weigh in

Maanvi Gagroo left her fans surprised by sharing the unexpected wedding photos on her Instagram feed. Taking up to the gram the couple shared a dump of delightful wedding pics. Maanvi looked stunning in a red saree keeping her look simple with minimal make-up. She completed her look with statement jewellery. On the other side, groom Kumar Varun chose a white sherwani for the special day. Also Read - Sridevi fifth death anniversary: Boney Kapoor shares the last ever picture of actress and his beloved wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

In the slot of multiple pictures, one pic featured Maanvi and Varun registering their marriage on court papers. It was a close-knit affair in the presence of family members and close friends. As soon as the couple dropped their wedding pics people from comic circle and some Bollywood celebs chimed in the comment section. Zakir Kha commented Bahut Mubarak with heart emojis. Sriti Jha wrote” pyaar ki jeet hui aaj”. Mallika Dua and Dolly Singh sent heart emojis while Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes commented congratulations. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's RRR to take over theatres again in the US; to re-release on THIS date

Their fans also dropped in congratulatory messages wishing the couple a happy married life. Maanvi Gagroo is famous for Amazon Prime Video show Four More Shots Please and TVF’s Tripling. On the other hand, Kumar Vinod is known for his comedy sketches, especially with All India Bakchod. He has also featured in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare with Zakir Khan. He also hosts a quiz show called Kvizzing With The Comedians.