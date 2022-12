Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been taking over some biggest films and franchises in the industry. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa super success, Kartik has been roped in for Hera Pheri 3 and fans are going gaga over the news. The film will feature Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. There were rumours that Akshay Kumar decided to quit the project due to creative differences and even apologized to his fans for not being part of the franchise. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Kartik said that he is still surprised. The internet is buzzing continuously with Kartik being tagged as a replacement star. Also Read - Pushpa 2: This Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-star roped in for Allu Arjun film?

Recently, there was a strong buzz that Kartik has replaced in . Yes, you read that right! Recently, Kartik has spoken his heart out about a hilarious meme he has received about replacing Tom in the film and was quoted by Indiatoday. Kartik laughed it off and said that it is always about a film and not about a sequel or a remake. He even said that someone sent him a meme that read that he might replace Tom in the film. Also Read - Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan as a sweet yet sinister dentist makes this root canal treatment bearable

There were reports that Varun Dhawan was reportedly offered Hera Pheri 3 before Kartik Aaryan. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Anand Pandit and Firoz Nadiadwala wanted to cast Varun in the franchise. Reportedly, Varun refused to be a part of the movie, due to personal reasons. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Real reason why Varun Dhawan refused to replace Akshay Kumar as Raju before Kartik Aaryan came onboard

On the work front, started his career in in 2011. He was later seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, , Dhamaka, and more. Kartik's latest release OTT film Freddy seems to be impressing the audience wherein he plays the role of a dentist in the movie. Kartik has Shehzada with and Satyaprem Ki Katha with and also .