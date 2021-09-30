and Alaya F started Thursday with a celebration mode as they wrapped up the shoot of Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy. The duo celebrated the completion of shooting of the shooting by cutting cake with the team and flaunting their customised tees with 'Freddy' written over them. Sharing the pics and videos, Kartik wrote, "It’s a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres." On the other hand, Alaya F too shared pics and videos of their wrap up celebration and captioned it, "Ready, steady, Freddy!! IT’S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film." Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon and more: First-time jodis we cannot wait to see sizzle on screen

Talking about the film, it went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who is known for helming Veere Di Wedding, which featured , , Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Freddy is touted to be a romantic thriller, which will have lot of twist and turns. It marks the first collaboration between the leading stars and we expect them to impress us with their fresh chemistry. The film is backed by 's Balaji Motion Pictures and Jay Shewakramani and is expected to hit the screens in 2022. So, are you excited for Freddy? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 10 star kids who are redefining millennial fashion with their stunning outfits